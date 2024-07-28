WINDHAM – Gerard “Jerry” Paul Giguere, Jr., 76, died unexpectedly of natural causes on July 18, 2024, at his home in Windham.

He was born Dec. 12, 1947, in Portland, the son of the late Gerard P. and Agnes D. (Grondin) Giguere. Gerard graduated from Gorham High School, class of 1965. He graduated from the University of Maine in 1967 with a degree in Marketing and Finance.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and his early business career was concentrated in sales in the Boston, Mass. area. While working for Richard P. Rita Personnel Services in Providence, R.I., he met and married Patricia M. Siembab in 1974. They celebrated 50 years of marriage on April 27, 2024. They lived in Coventry, R.I., for several years and later moved to Milford, Mass.

While living in Massachusetts, Gerard was employed by Technical Aid Corporation in Boston, an employment services business. It was in Massachusetts that his only child, Joy Marie, was born in 1980.

In 1981, an opportunity to return to Maine arose and he became a vice president of Romac and Associates in Portland, an executive personnel placement business.

In 1990, Gerard became a licensed auctioneer in Maine and he and his wife launched Giguere Auction Company, which they ran together for 33 years. Gerard established a reputation for excellence and integrity, both as an individual and as a business, and he was nationally recognized for his knowledge and expertise in many fields, most notably sporting collectibles and taxidermy.

Gerard was a devoted Roman Catholic, a member of the Knights of Columbus and Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish in Windham.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time on his boat on Sebago Lake with family and friends, most especially his two young grandsons. He was a member of various sports organizations – Ducks Unlimited, Trout Unlimited, and Safari Club International, and served as an auctioneer at fundraising auctions for them and many other organizations and groups at their events over the years. He was an expert billiards player and played in various individual and team competitions over the years.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia M. (Siembab) Giguere; and their daughter, Joy M. Giguere and her husband, Benjamin A. Proud, of Dallastown, Pa.; two grandsons, Charles Gerard Giguere Proud and Raymond James Giguere Proud; three sisters, Suzanne Legere and her husband, John, of Windham, Martha Morrill and her husband, Robert, of New Gloucester, and Claire Berg of Westbrook; his father and mother-in-law, Raymond J. and Marie L. Siembab of Coventry, R.I.; his brother-in-law, Richard R. Siembab of Bristol, R.I.; a nephew and many nieces and cousins. He was devoted to his family and friends and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Windham on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the Parish Hall immediately thereafter.

To offer condolences and share memories with the family, please go to http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association.

