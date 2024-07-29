Hola!
Both El Rayo Taqueria locations (Scarborough and Portland) offer a happy-hour deal on four thirst-quenching beverages.
Stop by between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for a $7.50 house margarita (normally $11).
If you’re more of a beer fan, enjoy a Tecate, Corona or Pacifico for $3 (normally $5).
Enhance the experience with chips and guacamole or a hefty burrito, and park yourself in the outdoor seating areas at either taqueria.
For dozens of other happy-hour deals, be sure to check out our guide.
