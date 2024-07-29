BOSTON — Since taking over last fall, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has repeatedly talked about the importance of turning some of the club’s position player capital into upper-levels pitching depth. On Monday, he made a trade with that goal in mind.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Sox and Pirates are finalizing a trade that would send right-hander Quinn Priester to Boston for prospect Nick Yorke in a swap of former first-round picks. Priester, 23, was the 18th overall pick in the 2019 draft. Yorke, 22, was taken a year later at No. 17 overall.

The deal, which would be Breslow’s third in the last four days after acquiring starter James Paxton and catcher Danny Jansen, has not been announced by either club.

Boston’s farm system is full of talented position players but lacks talented young arms. Priester, a former top-100 prospect who has struggled in the majors, gives the Red Sox a pitcher with upside while Yorke, who is primarily a second baseman and left fielder, appeared blocked by better prospects and major league contributors. On the surface, it’s a change-of-scenery swap with potential long-term benefits for both clubs.

Priester made his major league debut last season and has struggled mightily at the major league level, posting a 6.46 ERA in 94 2/3 innings for the Pirates in 20 appearances (14 starts) over the last two years. He surrendered 110 hits and walked 40 batters in that span. His performance in Triple-A has been much better over the last three seasons, as he owns a 3.81 ERA and 9.7 K/9 rate in 151 innings at the minors’ highest level. As a player with options remaining, Priester could slot into the rotation at Triple-A Worcester where he would join Richard Fitts as the prospect headliners of that group.

Baseball America considered Priester, who was drafted out of Cary-Grove High School in Illinois five years ago (and signed a $3.4 million bonus), to be a top-100 prospect in both 2021 and 2022. He peaked on that site’s rankings in 2021 as the No. 58 prospect. The Pirates have been using him out of the bullpen, largely as a multi-inning option, since he came off the injured list July 9 (he missed a month with a lat issue). The Red Sox could use him in relief but likely view him as a starter long-term.

Advertisement

Yorke reached Triple-A for the first time this season and has dominated that level, hitting .310 with six homers, 19 RBI and an .898 OPS in 38 games for the WooSox. The California native has had an up-and-down tenure in the Sox’ system since being a surprise first-round pick four years ago; he was a top-50 prospect in the game before injuries and bad performance in 2022 lowered his stock. Last season saw him regain his health but post an uninspiring .785 OPS in a full season (110 games) at Double-A Portland; his rise this year put him in position to be ranked by BA as the 14th-best prospect in Boston’s system and SoxProspects to put him 12th.

METS: In a surprising move, New York cut veteran reliever Jake Diekman and promoted fellow left-hander Matt Gage from Triple-A Syracuse.

Diekman was 2-3 with a 5.63 ERA and four saves in a team-high 43 appearances after signing a $4 million, one-year contract with the Mets in February. He earned a huge save at Yankee Stadium last Tuesday, striking out red-hot slugger Aaron Judge with a runner aboard in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory.

But the 37-year-old Diekman allowed three runs and four hits over two innings in a pair of outings against Atlanta over the weekend, and was designated for assignment before Monday night’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins.

ROYALS-RANGERS TRADE: The playoff-contending Kansas City Royals acquired veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor league left-hander Walter Pennington.

Lorenzen went 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) for the Rangers after signing late in spring training and making his season debut April 15. In his final start for Texas on Saturday, Lorenzen allowed four runs and five hits while recording only two outs at Toronto. He then pitched again Sunday, and gave up one run over four innings in relief.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous