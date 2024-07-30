In regard to the recent letter to the editor titled, “Anti-Trump bias persists in newspaper,” lamenting that there are no facts to support claims that Trump has made numerous lies and the paper should print “the truth,” the writer should take more care in deciding what is true. The biggest and most obvious example is the dismissal of hundreds of 2020 election fraud lawsuits providing proof that election fraud claims are exactly what they have been named – Trump’s “Big Lie.”

For those, like the author of that letter, who believe the lies and decide truth solely on the basis of one man’s tarnished words, I can only refer them to the following indications that one is in a cult: absolute authoritarianism without accountability; zero tolerance for criticism or questions; a belief that the leader is right at all times; a belief that the leader is the exclusive means of knowing “truth” or giving validation.

Peter Rowland

Raymond

