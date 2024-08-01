The magnificent inscription that graces the majestic form of our Statue of Liberty (a gift from the French people), “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” is on display in the faces of our magnificent young men and women athletes representing the U.S. in France.
No other country has the multiracial, ethnic or cultural diversity that defines the U.S individual and teams; their parents all hold their collective breaths while sitting at home or in the stands (along with the rest of America).
Meanwhile, there are those amongst us using hateful terms such as “poisoning the blood,” “human scum,” “vermin” and worse, in an effort to divide and manipulate us for their own political agenda.
I choose to celebrate these gifts to America, their hopes, dreams and sacrifice to keep us great and free. USA! USA!
Ken MacLean
Scarborough
