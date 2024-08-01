President Biden’s intent to impose term limits on members of the Supreme Court is both fair and wise. The three branches of government are supposed to be equal, but only one of them gets to serve for life. The president has term limits. The Congress has to stand for election and reelection. But there are no limits on the Supreme Court.

How much sense does that make when a politically charged court can make rulings that are not only unpopular with a majority of Americans (Dobbs) but are also designed to interfere with an election (presidential immunity). Where is the recourse? In this case, it’s Biden. Back in the day it was Margaret Chase Smith.

Sheilah Hillman

Scarborough

