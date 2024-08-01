I recently read a stunningly poignant letter (July 23) titled; “America is already great.” The Harpswell writer suggests that any claim that America is not great “is an insult to all Americans.” He continues: “The Constitution guarantees our greatness, but we must protect that document. This greatness is displayed every time we stand up for specific rights to life and liberty. When needed, the right to peacefully protest provides a means to improve the future. The rule of law is guaranteed by our Constitution.”

I put the writer’s words in quotes, because man, I ain’t that eloquent. I sure wish I was. Notably, he makes his case without mention of any names, and I’ll follow suit. While wallowing in worry this summer over my enlarged prostate and our country’s prospects of maintaining that promise of its Constitution, I’ve been recently invigorated and elated. I vividly see and hear a candidate – a formidable prosecutor (with experience dealing with abhorrent behavior) – emerging as clearly our best choice to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. As written, rather than raped or replaced by some divisive, diabolical manifesto known as “Project 25.” Nine hundred pages of malevolent malarkey. An evil death knell to democracy and decency. And, no, I’ve not read the entire odiferous pile of poop, and won’t. I get it, thanks.

Henceforth, I’m standing up and contributing to America’s best hope for our continued rights to life, liberty, the pursuit of harmony and America the Beautiful!

Buddy Doyle

Gardiner

