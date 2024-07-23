America has always been great. Nobody needs to “Make America Great Again.” Suggesting that America is not great is an insult to all Americans. The Constitution guarantees our greatness, but we must protect that document. This greatness is displayed every time we stand up for specific rights to life and liberty. When needed, the right to peacefully protest provides a means to improve the future. The rule of law is guaranteed by our Constitution.

The protection of the Constitution is the main job of all elected officials. Maintaining our individual rights must be given the greatest priority above all other concerns. Political partisanship and corporate loyalties must not be ranked above the needs of the people. All individual American citizens must have positive reassurance that elected officials are working for them. When the majority rules the minority must be protected.

It takes people to own, to operate, to be employees of all businesses large and small. It takes a strong economy to support the needs of the people. If the people are properly supported by their government, then they can run their businesses to the benefit of all concerned.

The United States provides a model of truth, justice and hope. It is why we have a problem at our boarders. Although it is a problem that needs to be solved, we should be proud that we are a source of hope for all those people from other countries.

Robert Stevens

Harpswell

