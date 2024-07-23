My thanks to Helen Ubiñas for stating the obvious in a July 16 opinion piece, “There’s only one right response to the Trump shooting.” As she says, “today, if we are talking about anything other than ending gun violence in this country, we are simply lying in wait for the next horror.”

Where are the statements from our representatives and senators against AR-15s and other automatic weapons? We have seen the results of allowing anyone to own one of these guns here in our state. Shame on all of them.

Lin Lisberger

Portland

