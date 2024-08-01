Planned Parenthood of Northern New England officials said Thursday a combination of declining revenue and increased demand is causing alarming budget shortfalls that need to be addressed by an increase in state funding.

A bill that would have allocated $3.4 million in state dollars to Planned Parenthood and Maine Family Planning, failed to get funded in the Maine legislature in this year’s special session, and last year’s legislative session, despite passing both the Maine House and Senate. The funding would not have gone for abortion services – both agencies provide abortion care – but the nonprofits offer a wide array of reproductive health services.

Nicole Clegg, interim chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said the nonprofit faces an $8.6 million deficit over the next three years. The budget for the New England branch, which includes locations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, is about $30 million per year.

“We could be forced to make some tough choices in our delivery of care,” Clegg said. “This is the most serious situation we’ve found ourselves in.”

Ben Goodman, a spokesperson for the Mills administration, said in a statement that “the governor strongly supports family planning services for Maine people, and she is very interested in working closely with lawmakers during the next legislative session to ensure the continued delivery of these crucial services.”

Clegg said a number of trends have caused the budget shortfall, including low reimbursement rates for services, an increase in charity care and also a 7% increase in out-of-state patients from states that no longer have abortion services since Roe vs. Wade was overturned in 2022.

Also, more patients need behavioral health care, which Planned Parenthood provides at a loss, she said. And even patients who have insurance are more likely to have a high-deductible plan, so rather than using their insurance, they sign up for charity care, Clegg said.

If the status quo continues, Planned Parenthood will be able to maintain services for the next year, Clegg said, but after that some services or clinics could be shuttered. Planned Parenthood’s Maine locations include Portland, Biddeford, Sanford and Brunswick.

Clegg said aside from the disappointment in failing to secure state funding, attempts failed in Maine and Vermont this year, if Republican Donald Trump defeats Democrat Kamala Harris in the November election, that could also be a threat to their operations. A national abortion ban would be possible if Trump wins, and Republicans have been hostile to any funding for abortion providers.

Clegg said that without Planned Parenthood services “the most vulnerable people in our communities could face catastrophic health outcomes, including unplanned pregnancies and worsening pregnancy outcomes, higher rates of sexually transmitted infections and HIV, and increased rates of cervical and breast cancers.”

