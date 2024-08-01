PORTLAND – How you doin’? Better than me if you are reading this. Joseph P. Fagone of Portland, passed away on July 29, 2024, after a brief illness with his great sense of humor intact. He was born in Portland, on June 30, 1940. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1958, where he met his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Judith (Judy) McCullum. After graduating high school, he served his country in the Army National Guard. Shortly after that, he entered the office furniture industry, working for many years before becoming part owner of a successful business, Office Systems Inc.

Joe led an active social life alongside his wife Judy, serving as a longtime member of the Elks, Italian Heritage, The Moose Lodge, and Eagles Clubs. Upon his wife’s retirement, the two enjoyed traveling with friends in Europe and throughout the U.S. They also enjoyed over 30 years of wintering in their second home in Bradenton, Florida. He had a passion for antique cars, especially his 1928 Dodge. He was a proud contributor to numerous charitable organizations, including Wounded Warriors, The American Red Cross and Shriners for Kids. Above all, Joe loved cooking and spending time with his family, always hosting gatherings, from summer cookouts by the pool to getting everyone together for the holidays.

He leaves behind and will be greatly missed by his wife of 63 years, Judith; a sister, Judith Cavalero and her husband David; a brother, Gerald Sprague and his wife Susie; a daughter, Deanna Ives and her husband Greg; sons Joseph and his partner Monica and Paul (Chuck) and partner Amanda; eleven grandchildren: Alex, Michael, Domenic, Arianna, Gianna, Sophia, Olivia, Nick, Libby, Ben and Kayleigh; and six great-grandchildren: Maddie, Luca, Oliver, Vaeda, Bowen, and Penelope. He was predeceased by his mother, Shirley, sister Donna, and brother David.

Visiting hours and a celebration of Joe’s life will be held on Sunday, August 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a brief service at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave, Portland, ME 04102. A graveside burial will be held on Monday, August 5, at 12 p.m., at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway South Portland, ME 04106. To express condolences please visit http://www.ATHutchins.com.

