David Pendleton has been appointed the interim harbormaster for Saco, effective immediately. Pendleton will serve in this interim role, in addition to his current responsibilities as deputy fire chief, through April 1.

Pendleton brings a wealth of experience and a deep connection to Maine’s coastal communities, according to a statement from the city. He began his career in 1978 as a junior firefighter with the Saco Fire Department while attending Thornton Academy. Pendleton then joined the Portland Fire Department in 1985, where he served until 2012, rising to the deputy chief rank. During his tenure in Portland, he spent considerable time in the Marine Division, responding to emergencies in the Fore River and Casco Bay.

Raised in Camp Ellis, Pendleton has a lifelong affinity for Saco Bay, according to the statement. He frequently explored the waters on his family’s 13-foot Boston Whaler and worked as a sternman on his father’s lobster boat during high school. He later attended the University of Rhode Island, earning an associate degree in commercial fisheries and marine technology, while maintaining his connection to the local fishing community.

Since returning to the Saco Fire Department’s Career Division in 2012, Pendleton has led the Marine Division and its training program, equipping first responders to handle water-based emergencies safely and efficiently. He will continue as deputy fire chief alongside his new duties as interim harbormaster.

Pendleton’s position as harbormaster is a family tradition. His uncle Charles Pendleton and cousin Donald Abbott have previously held the role, as commemorated on plaques at the Camp Ellis Pier.

“I appreciate that I’ve never lost contact with Camp Ellis,” Pendleton said. He is among the third generation of his family, born and raised in Saco, and holds a U.S. Coast Guard Captain’s License for 100-ton inland waters.

“As interim harbormaster, I will take a team approach, working collaboratively with other city departments to get things done. I look forward to meeting people, being approachable, and receiving suggestions on anything for the betterment of Camp Ellis,” Pendleton said.

The harbormaster’s responsibilities include enforcing federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and ordinances related to watercraft, moorings, and harbor operations. This role involves coordination with the Saco Police Department, supervision of dock stewards, budget management, permit and application management, grant assistance, public assistance, and acting as the staff liaison for the Coastal Waters Commission. The harbormaster also oversees mooring assignments, maintenance, and infrastructure projects.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: