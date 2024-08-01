Activities at the Common

The Walker Memorial Library will host a storytime at the Common at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2. On Saturday, an art bus will be at the Common with free craft activities for kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Upcoming concerts

Vallee Square free concerts continue at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, with a Billy Joel and Elton John tribute band, the Jim Champi Band and the Dueling Pianos.

From 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Afro Jazz Machine will perform a free concert at Westbrook Common.

Fiddlers Three will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Riverbank Park.

Next Friday, Aug. 9, Sean Mencher is performing at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., at 7 p.m. A $10-$15 donation is suggested.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 31, 1974, that Erland and Lynn Cutter, home from France, were visiting their parents in Gorham and Portland. A Westbrook High School teacher, Erland Cutter was on a sabbatical to teach English in Clermont-Ferrand, France, where they were to return in mid-September.

