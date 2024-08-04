The National Weather Service in Gray issued a flash flooding warning for parts of Cumberland and York Counties through 10 a.m. Sunday morning about 3,728 Central Maine Power customers woke up to power outages.

As of 10:30 a.m., Sunday, customers across eight counties had reported outages.

Knox County had the most reported with 3,068 outages and Cumberland had a reported 382 customers without power. Kennebec County had just under 10 customers without power.

At around 10 a.m., the number of outages was around 750 across six counties. The company was updating its electricity outage list throughout Sunday morning, which is available online.

