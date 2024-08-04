If you asked me to pinpoint what makes me happy, I would tell you that I love to draw and I love to cook. I’ve been professionally illustrating for over 30 years, and amateurishly cooking for at least the same amount of years … I discovered this website many years ago theydrawandcook.com (now simply they-draw.com), founded by the sister/brother illustrator team of Salli Swindell and Nate Padavick, a virtual creative playground of sorts. Thrilled, I started submitting illustrated recipes to publish online.

At first, it was a creative outlet, then it became the spot for me to collect many of the recipes that we cooked at home, with the idea than when my kids grew up, they would know where to find the recipes. A group of those recipes eventually became a small book “Playfully Delicious,” published by they-draw.com and available on Amazon. I’m delighted to be part of their collection of books. The recipes are not complicated or special; they just reflect what we made at home.

Both drawing and cooking are a form of meditation for me, eventually ending in a piece of art or a tasty meal.

This one is a celebration of the bounty of tomatoes that are now upon us!

MEET THE COOK, LETICIA PLATE

Leticia Plate has been illustrating for books, magazines and editorial publications across the U.S. for many, many moons. Born in Buenos Aires and raised in Rome, she moved to New York City to study illustration at School of Visual Arts. She has brought influences from multiple languages and cultures to create a unique visual language all her own.

She finds inspiration in the sunny side of things and creates art with a combination of analog and digital techniques. Portland has been her home for the past 20 years, and she’s inspired by the creativity and energy of this wonderful city.

