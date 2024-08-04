DETROIT — MJ Melendez hit a pinch-hit three-run homer in the ninth inning to rally the Kansas City Royals to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 going into the top of the ninth, Hunter Renfroe and Freddy Fermin reached on singles with one out. Adam Frazier nearly hit a pinch-hit homer, but the ball curled foul and he flew out to center field.

Melendez then hit a 362-foot blast, his 13th of the season, to give Kansas City the lead.

Chris Stratton (4-3) got the win with a scoreless eighth. The Royals’ Hunter Harvey, who squandered a two-run lead in the ninth inning of a 6-5, 11-inning loss on Saturday, pitched the ninth for his first save.

The Royals have won six of their last seven sames. The Tigers went 2-7 on a nine-game homestand against Minnesota, Cleveland and Kansas City.

MARLINS 7, BRAVES 0: Edward Cabrera struck out eight in five impressive innings and Jonah Bride hit a three-run homer as Miami won in Atlanta to split their four-game series with the Braves.

Cabrera (2-3) allowed just three hits and two walks. It was the first time in 11 starts this season that he didn’t give up a run. Three relievers finished the six-hitter.

All-Star lefty Max Fried (7-6) had a disappointing return from the injured list for the Braves. He gave up five runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings, walking a season-high five. He also had six strikeouts.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PIRATES 5: Joc Pederson’s three-run home run in the seventh inning rallied Arizona to a win in Pittsburgh as Pirates rookie Paul Skenes got a no-decision after taking a shutout into the sixth inning.

Pederson hit a two-out drive to left-center field off struggling Colin Holderman (3-4) to turn a 4-2 deficit into a one-run lead. Pederson’s 17th homer of the season came after Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll walked.

NATIONALS 4, BREWERS 3: Luis García Jr. homered for the second consecutive day, rookie James Wood hit a bases-loaded triple, and Washington defeated visiting Milwaukee.

Mitchell Parker threw six shutout innings for his first victory since June 16 for Washington, which has won back-to-back games since a five-game skid that matched a season high.

GIANTS 8, REDS 2: Matt Chapman hit his 17th homer and saved a run by barehanding a slow roller to third base, lifting San Francisco to a win in Cincinnati.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Tyler Fitzgerald also homered for the Giants, who took two of three from the Reds in a series between teams on the fringes of contention in the NL wild card race.

