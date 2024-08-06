Gov. Janet Mills praised Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday for choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate.

“My friend and fellow Governor @Tim_Walz will make an outstanding Vice President,” Mills wrote in a post on the social media platform X. “A high ranking military veteran, retired school teacher and football coach, and proud father, Tim is a fighter for the American people.”

Harris “made an excellent choice,” she wrote.

Harris announced her choice Tuesday morning and is scheduled to appear with Walz at a rally in Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon.

In a written statement provided to the Press Herald, Mills said she got to know Walz during their coinciding terms as governor. Both Mills and Walz took office in 2019.

“I count him as a friend and colleague. I have seen him in a leadership position where he has forged bipartisan consensus on veterans issues, for instance. He is smart, approachable and honest. I respect him deeply,” she said.

Walz, a 60-year-old veteran who’s been governor of Minnesota since 2018 and was a U.S. representative for a dozen years before that, has a history of protecting abortion rights and supporting labor unions.

Walz’s first term as governor was tumultuous as he had to deal with COVID-19 crises and the widespread upset, rioting and damage following George Floyd’s killing by a former Minneapolis police officer.

While Walz faced criticism in his response to the George Floyd riots, he was re-elected for a second term as governor in 2022, when the narrowly Democratic majorities in Legislature were able to pass a long list of progressive priorities such as marijuana legalization, universal school meals, paid family and medical leave, and ambitious new clean energy standards.

This story will be updated.

