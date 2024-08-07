Comedy
Thursday 8/15
New England’s Funniest Comedian, Round 2: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. auramaine.com
T.J. Miller: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 8/9 & Saturday 8/10
Tyler Fischer: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Thursday 8/15
Casey Watson and Acquaintances: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12.88. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Friday 8/16
Tori Piskin: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Saturday 8/10
Art in the Park: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, South Portland. sopoparksrec.com
METAL Fine Craft Show: Noon, to 6 p.m., Austin Street Brewery, 115 Fox St., Portland. Free. austinstreetbrewery.com
Through 8/14
“Judith Rothschild Retrospective”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Wednesday 8/14-Saturday 8/24
Plein Air Art Festival: Bickford Pavilion, 1 Railroad Square, Yarmouth. artascope.org
Through 8/16
Ashley Allen Photography: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Through 8/29
“Exploration, a Group Exhibition”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 8/31
“Timeworn”: John Whalley, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 9/4
Joy Grannis: Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art
Through 9/7
“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
Through 9/12
“Sketchbooks and Small Works”: Eleanor Anderson, Crystal Cawley, Rebecca Hannon, Ingrid Ellison and Melissa Sweet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. zerostation.com
Through 9/21
“Close In” and “Two If By Sea”: Laura Waller and Richard Keen, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Film
Friday 8/9
“Paddington” (2014): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org
“Wonka” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Saturday 8/10
“The Princess Bride” (1987): Rated PG, noon, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free. portlandmuseum.org
Friday 8/9-Sunday 8/11
“Jamie Wyeth and the Unflinching Eye”: 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Sunday 8/11
“Run Nation Film Festival”: 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Tuesday 8/13
“Man Ray, Return to Reason” (1923-29): Short films, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Thursday 8/15
“Jurassic Park” (1993): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7-10 p.m., Tidewater Farm, Presumpscot Point Road, Falmouth. $10-$15 suggested donation goes to Falmouth Land Trust. falmouthlandtrust.org
Friday 8/16
“Hearts Beat Loud” (2018): Rated PG-13, 2 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportlibrary.com
“PAW Patrol, the Mighty Movie” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Friday 8/16-Sunday 8/18
“Crossing”: 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 8/9
Bess Jacques: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
Bonerama: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Ruby Lou; Whip Appeal; Silver Heels: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Stolen Gin; Rigometrics: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $18. 18-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 8/9-Sunday 8/11
Guster On The Ocean: 8 p.m. Friday at State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20-$65. ontheoceanfest.com
Saturday 8/10
Portland Summer Jam: Hip-hop jam session, 5-8 p.m., Congress Square Park, Portland. facebook.com/GraphicMelee
Jacques and Marie and the Paris Swing Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $30 advance, $35 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
Bumpin Uglies; Crooked Coast: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Theo St. John Trio; Lexi Weege; JJ Slater: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Steamboat Gypsy Band: 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. 772-5483
Monday 8/12
World Famous Grassholes: Sounds by the Sea summer concert series, 6 p.m., Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. Free. capecommunityservices.org
Tuesday 8/13
Primus; Coheed and Cambria: 6 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $55 advance, $65 day-of, free ages 3 and under. ontheoceanfest.com
Wednesday 8/14
Wildflower: 6 p.m., Western Promenade Park, Portland. Free. westernpromsunsetconcerts.org
Good Looks; Dead Gowns; Snake Lips: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $15. oxbowbeer.com
Hawktail; Isa Burke: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Thursday 8/15
Guts Baroque: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, registration required. porttix.com
Darlin’ Corey: Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Freeport. $2-$3 park entry fee. meetinghousearts.org
Diana Hansen: 6 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. 317main.org
Portland Jazz Orchestra: 6 p.m., Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. onelongfellowsquare.com
Memphis Lightning: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $35 advance, $40 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Jaded Ravins; Deer Isle; Fine Pioneer: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Friday 8/16
Ryan Hebert; Eleanor and the Tasties: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Sarah Kroger: 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth. $25, $50 family. pothe.org/sarah-kroger
Alexa Rose; Reed Foehl: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Hans Williams: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Kid Congo Powers; The Pink Monkey Birds; Lupo Cittá: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org
Through 8/17
Portland Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. Sunday, Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $30-$75. porttix.com
Through 9/2
Dave Jacquet; Ronnie Mocciola: 4 p.m., Jacquet on Mondays, Mocciola on Tuesdays, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., 20 Bow St., Freeport. brickyardhollow.com
Through 9/4
Bearly Dead: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Through 9/12
Summer Sunsets Live: Music, food and games, opens at 4 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free. thompsonspoint.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Friday 8/9
“The Little Mermaid”: Ballet, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me
Through 8/10
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Maine State Ballet, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth. $21-$29. mainestateballet.org
Saturday 8/10
“Bottoms Up!” Pro Wrestling Event: 7:30 p.m., Definitive Brewing Co., 35 Industrial Way, Portland. $20. nwwextreme.com
Saturday 8/10-Sunday 8/25
“Red Riding Hood”: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $18. kitetails.org/redridinghood
Sunday 8/11
“Who D&Dunnit”: Murder mystery Dungeons and Dragons presented by Lobster Role, 6-8:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $24.25-$34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Wednesday 8/14-Sunday 9/8
“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. $20-$72. portlandstage.org
Wednesday 8/14-Sunday 9/1
“The Amazing Acro-Cats”: Cats performing tricks, 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25-$60. thehillarts.me
Through 8/29
“The Mama Cass Elliot Story”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 8/30
“Killer Comfort”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
Writing/Authors
Tuesday 8/13
Peter Heller book launch: “Burn,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com
Wednesday 8/14
Ellen Ruppel Shell author talk: “Slippery Beast,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com
Thursday 8/15
Bill Roorbach author talk: “Beep,” 6 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com
Renee S. DeCamillis author talk: “Chisel the Bone,” 7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com
Friday 8/16
Melissa Ludtke author talk: “Locker Room Talk,” 4 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com
Ongoing
Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com
Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org
Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.
Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org
Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org
Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org
South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group
Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
