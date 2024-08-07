Comedy

Thursday 8/15

New England’s Funniest Comedian, Round 2: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. auramaine.com

T.J. Miller: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 8/9 & Saturday 8/10

Tyler Fischer: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Thursday 8/15

Advertisement

Casey Watson and Acquaintances: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12.88. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 8/16

Tori Piskin: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Saturday 8/10

Art in the Park: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, South Portland. sopoparksrec.com

METAL Fine Craft Show: Noon, to 6 p.m., Austin Street Brewery, 115 Fox St., Portland. Free. austinstreetbrewery.com

Advertisement

Through 8/14

“Judith Rothschild Retrospective”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Wednesday 8/14-Saturday 8/24

Plein Air Art Festival: Bickford Pavilion, 1 Railroad Square, Yarmouth. artascope.org

Through 8/16

Ashley Allen Photography: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Advertisement

Through 8/29

“Exploration, a Group Exhibition”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 8/31

“Timeworn”: John Whalley, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 9/4

Joy Grannis: Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Advertisement

Through 9/7

“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 9/12

“Sketchbooks and Small Works”: Eleanor Anderson, Crystal Cawley, Rebecca Hannon, Ingrid Ellison and Melissa Sweet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. zerostation.com

Through 9/21

“Close In” and “Two If By Sea”: Laura Waller and Richard Keen, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Advertisement

Film

Friday 8/9

“Paddington” (2014): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

“Wonka” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Saturday 8/10

“The Princess Bride” (1987): Rated PG, noon, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free. portlandmuseum.org

Friday 8/9-Sunday 8/11

Advertisement

“Jamie Wyeth and the Unflinching Eye”: 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 8/11

“Run Nation Film Festival”: 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Tuesday 8/13

“Man Ray, Return to Reason” (1923-29): Short films, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Thursday 8/15

Advertisement

“Jurassic Park” (1993): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7-10 p.m., Tidewater Farm, Presumpscot Point Road, Falmouth. $10-$15 suggested donation goes to Falmouth Land Trust. falmouthlandtrust.org

Friday 8/16

“Hearts Beat Loud” (2018): Rated PG-13, 2 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportlibrary.com

“PAW Patrol, the Mighty Movie” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Friday 8/16-Sunday 8/18

Advertisement

“Crossing”: 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 8/9

Bess Jacques: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Advertisement

Bonerama: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ruby Lou; Whip Appeal; Silver Heels: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Stolen Gin; Rigometrics: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $18. 18-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 8/9-Sunday 8/11

Guster On The Ocean: 8 p.m. Friday at State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20-$65. ontheoceanfest.com

Saturday 8/10

Advertisement

Portland Summer Jam: Hip-hop jam session, 5-8 p.m., Congress Square Park, Portland. facebook.com/GraphicMelee

Jacques and Marie and the Paris Swing Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $30 advance, $35 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Bumpin Uglies; Crooked Coast: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Theo St. John Trio; Lexi Weege; JJ Slater: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Steamboat Gypsy Band: 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. 772-5483

Monday 8/12

Advertisement

World Famous Grassholes: Sounds by the Sea summer concert series, 6 p.m., Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. Free. capecommunityservices.org

Tuesday 8/13

Primus; Coheed and Cambria: 6 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $55 advance, $65 day-of, free ages 3 and under. ontheoceanfest.com

Wednesday 8/14

Wildflower: 6 p.m., Western Promenade Park, Portland. Free. westernpromsunsetconcerts.org

Good Looks; Dead Gowns; Snake Lips: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $15. oxbowbeer.com

Advertisement

Hawktail; Isa Burke: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday 8/15

Guts Baroque: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, registration required. porttix.com

Darlin’ Corey: Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Freeport. $2-$3 park entry fee. meetinghousearts.org

Diana Hansen: 6 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. 317main.org

Portland Jazz Orchestra: 6 p.m., Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Memphis Lightning: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $35 advance, $40 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Jaded Ravins; Deer Isle; Fine Pioneer: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Friday 8/16

Ryan Hebert; Eleanor and the Tasties: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Sarah Kroger: 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth. $25, $50 family. pothe.org/sarah-kroger

Alexa Rose; Reed Foehl: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Hans Williams: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Kid Congo Powers; The Pink Monkey Birds; Lupo Cittá: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org

Through 8/17

Portland Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. Sunday, Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $30-$75. porttix.com

Through 9/2

Dave Jacquet; Ronnie Mocciola: 4 p.m., Jacquet on Mondays, Mocciola on Tuesdays, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., 20 Bow St., Freeport. brickyardhollow.com

Advertisement

Through 9/4

Bearly Dead: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Through 9/12

Summer Sunsets Live: Music, food and games, opens at 4 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free. thompsonspoint.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Advertisement

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Advertisement

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 8/9

“The Little Mermaid”: Ballet, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me

Through 8/10

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Maine State Ballet, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth. $21-$29. mainestateballet.org

Saturday 8/10

Advertisement

“Bottoms Up!” Pro Wrestling Event: 7:30 p.m., Definitive Brewing Co., 35 Industrial Way, Portland. $20. nwwextreme.com

Saturday 8/10-Sunday 8/25

“Red Riding Hood”: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $18. kitetails.org/redridinghood

Sunday 8/11

“Who D&Dunnit”: Murder mystery Dungeons and Dragons presented by Lobster Role, 6-8:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $24.25-$34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Wednesday 8/14-Sunday 9/8

Advertisement

“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. $20-$72. portlandstage.org

Wednesday 8/14-Sunday 9/1

“The Amazing Acro-Cats”: Cats performing tricks, 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25-$60. thehillarts.me

Through 8/29

“The Mama Cass Elliot Story”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 8/30

Advertisement

“Killer Comfort”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Tuesday 8/13

Peter Heller book launch: “Burn,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Advertisement

Wednesday 8/14

Ellen Ruppel Shell author talk: “Slippery Beast,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Thursday 8/15

Bill Roorbach author talk: “Beep,” 6 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com

Renee S. DeCamillis author talk: “Chisel the Bone,” 7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com

Friday 8/16

Advertisement

Melissa Ludtke author talk: “Locker Room Talk,” 4 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Advertisement

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: