A Gorham man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday morning at his home.

Members of the Gorham Police Department and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested Shawn Boivin, 41, after executing arrest and search warrants at a residence, 11 Dragonfly Lane.

Deputy Gorham Police Chief Michael Nault said in a press release that Boivin was charged with three counts of trafficking of a Schedule W drug – cocaine base; and three counts of possession of a Schedule W drug – cocaine base.

The arrest followed an investigation.

Police also reported a female at the residence, Jennifer Jarry, 41, was arrested on two warrants from the Westbrook Police Department on charges of burglary and theft, along with charges of criminal attempt and criminal mischief.

