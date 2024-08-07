A Fryeburg woman has sued Renegade Monster Truck Tour owners, the driver of the monster truck Crushstation and the owner of the Topsham Fairgrounds after a crash at the event earlier this summer injured several spectators, including her and her minor son.

The lawsuit, filed in June by Carly Kobs, seeks damages against Rettew Motorsports LLC, owner of the Renegade Monster Truck Tour, Crushstation driver Gregory Winchenbach, and the Sagadahoc Agricultural and Horticultural Society, which owns the fairgrounds.

A court date for the civil case has not been scheduled, according to West Bath District Court records.

No criminal charges were filed against the Renegade Monster Truck Tour owner in June following the crash, when the Crushstation took a jump on the track and struck a utility line, knocking down two utility poles and injuring several spectators at the monster truck rally on June 1.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and the other to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Several others were treated at the Topsham Fairgrounds for minor injuries.

The lawsuit alleges Renegade failed to adequately warn attendees of dangers associated with the monster truck tour and allowed employees to operate the Crushstation monster truck negligently.

The lawsuit also alleges negligence against the Sagadahoc Agricultural and Horticultural Society for failing to take adequate steps to oversee the safe operation and use of the Topsham Fairgrounds and allowing Renegade to use the property in an unreasonable and dangerous manner.

Renegade Monster Truck owner Zane Rettew did not respond to requests for comment, and the Sagadahoc Agricultural and Horticultural Society declined to comment on the lawsuit.

