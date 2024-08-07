A Portland man died Tuesday night when he was struck by an Amtrak train near Morrill’s Corner.

Police say Brett Staples, 34, was hit by a train around 8:13 p.m. and taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

The Portland Police Department and Amtrak Railroad Police are investigating the incident. No charges have been filed, Portland police said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or have information to call 207-874-8535 or 207-874-8575.

