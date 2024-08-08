Four people have been charged after a police investigation into alleged drug use lead to a short car chase and hours-long police dog search.

Nathan Taylor, Sherry Gilley, Jessica Simmons and Richard Potter face a variety of charges after police attempted to investigate alleged illegal drug activity on August 7 at the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police said that a car with five people in it was seen leaving the gas station, possibly being driven by a man under the influence. Officers found the car, a red Volkswagen sedan, on Pleasant Street and police pulled the driver over near Spring Street.

Police said they “tentatively” identified three of the occupants and screened the driver for operating under the influence before the car allegedly sped away. Officers briefly chased the car, but called off the chase given the volume of pedestrian and car traffic at the time.

The ensuing search for a red Volkswagen involved Brunswick, Topsham and Freeport Police, as well as the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

Some Brunswick residents later spotted the car speeding on Tarratine Drive and Hemlock Road, according to police. Police then found the car behind a home at 29 Tarratine Dr., a dead-end road, where the driver allegedly drove through the lawn, fence and into some trees behind the house.

Police said witnesses saw people running from the car, sparking a two-hour K9 search that spanned 5 miles. Stoughton resident Simmons, 29, and Whitefield resident Potter, 27, were eventually found and arrested near Bowdoin College.

Police said that the two suspects, who were allegedly passengers in the vehicle, were both charged with violation of conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest, failing to disclose and possessing drug paraphernalia. Simmons also had additional arrest warrants from other law enforcement agencies, police said.

Freeport police then spotted a shirtless man getting into a car on Bath road, prompting a traffic stop. Augusta resident Nathan Taylor, 45, who police said was the alleged driver of the vehicle, was then arrested and taken into custody.

A statement from police also said that 38-year-old Gilley, a Harpswell resident, was not arrested, but summonsed and released on charges related to violating conditions of release and hindering an arrest. Police said that she attempted to remove Taylor from the scene to avoid arrest.

Taylor, Simmons and Potter were brought to Cumberland County Jail and have a district court date of Oct. 2.

This story will be updated.

