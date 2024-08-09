Coffee By Design announced on social media Friday that it is closing its India Street location immediately.

“To our loyal customers, friends, and neighbors: We are sorry to announce the immediate closure of our India Street coffeehouse. This decision was not made lightly. We deeply appreciate your support and hope to welcome you soon at our 1 Diamond Street location,” the Facebook post said.

The company didn’t say why it was taking the step and whether any workers would be laid off now that it is down to one location at Diamond Street. At one point the company had four locations. One was at the LL Bean flagship store in Freeport and the others were in Portland, on Congress Street, India Street and Diamond Street.

In April, Coffee By Design became the first independent coffee shop in Maine to have ratified a contract with a labor union after it reached an agreement with a recently formed union of baristas.

Coffee By Design started doing business in 1994 and was one of the earliest and most progressive fair-trade coffee shops in Portland. Its roastery, which sells coffee beans to over 600 businesses and has an on-site cafe, is at 1 Diamond St.

This story will be updated.

