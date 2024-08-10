Police are searching for a missing 80-year-old man from Old Orchard Beach who was last seen at his home on Eden Road on Friday.

Allan Altobell suffers from cognitive issues and left home on foot at around 8:30 a.m. according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Altobell is 5’8” and weighs 158 lbs. He has white hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray crewneck sweatshirt, blue jeans and black dress shoes.

A notice posted on Facebook by the Old Orchard Beach Police Department says Altobell has memory loss and was last seen in the area of Memorial Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Old Orchard Beach Police Department at 207-934-4911 or email pleblanc@oobmaine.com.

