The Red Sox promoted Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel to Triple-A Worcester, Red Sox Manager Alex Cora confirmed after Boston’s 10-2 loss on Houston on Sunday.

The top three prospects in the organization will be at Polar Park on Tuesday when the WooSox open a six-game homestand against Lehigh Valley.

“It’s good for them,” Cora said. “Just go out there and keep getting better. That is something that Eppy (Portland Manager Chad Epperson) has said all along – that they’re good players but they’re working on everything. Good base runners, being a good teammate – there’s a lot in player development that is not only what happens in between the lines. Like I told them in spring training individually, I said there’s no age limit in the big leagues. You can make it at 19 or you can make it at 35. It doesn’t matter. If you’re good, you’re good. The fact that they are going all together over there is going to be fun to watch. They are going to be part of this in the future. I’m glad they are doing an outstanding job.”

Baseball America ranks Mayer No. 10, Anthony No. 18 and Teel No. 31 on its Top 100 list.

Boston drafted Mayer, a 21-year-old shortstop, with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He batted .307 with a .370 on-base percentage, .480 slugging percentage, .850 OPS, eight homers, 28 doubles, 38 RBI, 60 runs, 30 walks, 66 strikeouts and 13 steals in 77 games (335 plate appearances) for Portland.

Anthony, a 20-year-old center fielder drafted in the second round in 2022, batted .269 with a .367 on-base percentage, .489 slugging percentage, .856 OPS, 15 homers, 20 doubles, three triples, 45 RBI, 60 runs, 48 walks, 96 strikeouts and 16 steals in 84 games (376 plate appearances) at Portland.

Teel, a 22-year-old catcher drafted in the first round (14th overall) in 2023, batted .298 with a .390 on-base percentage, .462 slugging percentage, .852 OPS, 11 homers, 20 doubles, 60 RBI, 65 runs, 48 walks, 87 strikeouts and nine steals in 84 games (382 plate appearances) for Portland.

