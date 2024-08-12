Sen. Bernie Sanders’ appearance at the Cross Center in Bangor on July 27 was absolutely wonderful. Bernie filled the room with 200 sane people, gathered to listen to an independent senator speak of his convictions of 50 years.

Bernie hasn’t changed his principles, which is rare among politicians. Bernie was eloquent. He spoke of economic disparities, inequities, how America is the only country without universal health care. Bernie and President Biden negotiated with the drug companies and successfully lowered the price of insulin medication by $300 a month, according to a senior woman at the meeting. She thanked Bernie and said that Bernie saved her life and she cried, which was quite moving.

Sixty percent of American people live from pay check to pay check and worry about tomorrow. Will their medical bills leave them homeless? The stress is life-shortening, life-threatening. Bernie proposes that Social Security be amended to tax the wealthy.

If corporations paid all the Social Security tax, like everyone else, there would be enough money for the next 75 years to pay for Social Security and for Medicare for everyone eventually. Bernie implored that Citizens United needs to be overruled, it corrupts our democratic elections. Corporations are not people. Get it straight.

Patrick Quinn

Winterport

