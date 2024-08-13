Buxton is the place to be Saturday. The annual Community Day combined with the Dorcas Society Fest and Tory Hill Meeting House lawn fair on Aug. 17 promises a day packed with family fun, food and entertainment.

“It’s looking very good,” Catherine Lamson, president of the Dorcas Society, said Monday about the slate of events. “It looks like a great day.”

Events include a 5K road race, parade, classic car show and strolls through the gardens at the historic Royal Brewster Mansion where the popular Mallet Brothers Band returns again this year with an evening performance. The bash is all at Tory Hill at the intersection of routes 202 and 112.

Town Clerk John Myers organized the annual parade rolling out at 11 a.m. with the theme “Calling all friendly ghouls and goblins” at 11 a.m. The parade received more than 30 entries, he said, including “Ghostbusters” and a “Hocus Pocus Haunted House” with a cemetery. Other parade highlights are classic vehicles, Scouts, Chandler’s Military Band and a golf cart airplane.

Elizabeth “LeeAnn” Pratt, Buxton tax collector, will serve as grand marshal and Linda Shores will drive her.

Richard and Beverly Atkinson are hosting the Cars and Coffee Show, free to spectators, at 8 a.m. at their historic Brewster Mansion. “Everything is shaping up and set to go,” Richard Atkinson said.

Beverly Atkinson said their barn opens at 8 a.m. with free candy, ice water, cookies and door prizes. Ice cream cones will be available in the barn for $1.

The Mallet Brothers Band will perform on a stage behind the barn at 6 p.m. “The (concert) tickets are available at eventbrite.com for $25 and the tickets will be available at the gate for $30,” Lamson said.

The road race, organized by the Buxton Recreation Department, starts at 8 a.m. with the Tory Hill Meeting House lawn sale at 9 a.m. featuring numerous vendors with Maine crafts. Dorcas Society member Bette Robicheaw will staff a booth on the lawn selling raffle tickets with more than 40 items donated by businesses.

Musician Bob Costigan will entertain on the church lawn.

No one should go hungry. The church will sell a hot dog lunch along with baked goods at booths on the lawn. The Dorcas Society will have hot dogs, burgers, chips and beverages available at a concession stand behind the Brewster barn.

The Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton is a women’s charitable organization founded in 1897 by celebrated children’s author Kate Douglas Wiggin of Hollis. Robicheaw, a native of Westbrook, has lived in Buxton for 47 years and has been a Dorcas member for a decade. She said money the society generates goes back into the community and she is hoping for nice weather.

“A lot of hard work goes into it,” she said.

