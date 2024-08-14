Rep. Poppy Arford, D-Brunswick, has been selected to participate in the national Council of State Governments 2024 Robert J. Thompson Eastern Leadership Academy from Aug. 25-29 in Philadelphia.

Sponsored by the Council of State Governments’ Eastern Regional Conference in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania Fels Institute of Government, the ELA brings together 30 state officials for four days of intensive training with experts in communications, government and policy development. The program includes lectures with award-winning faculty from the University of Pennsylvania and hands-on training to strengthen leadership and communication skills.

“It was an honor to be recommended by Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross for participation in this widely respected program,” Arford said in a prepared release. “To now be one of the legislators selected is very exciting. I am grateful for the opportunity and intend to bring new ideas, skills and connections with leaders from other states back home to benefit the people of Brunswick and the state of Maine.”

Arford is serving her second term in the Maine House of Representatives. She represents House District 101, part of Brunswick, and is a member of the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services.

