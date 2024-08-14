SCARBOROUGH – Sandra C. Googins passed away on July 4, 2024, peacefully at the Pine Point Manor. She was born July 24, 1937 in Portland. She was the daughter of Stanley and Cora (Morrison) Underhill.

She married Richard D. Googins after high school and had three sons. Richard passed in January 2011.

She graduated from high school in 1955 and lived in southern Maine the rest of her life. She enjoyed going to all the boys sporting events and being a cheerleader. She had a few small jobs over her life. She was always there to give someone a helping hand or a ride to wherever they had to go if she was able to.

She really enjoyed visiting family and friends up north. She had relatives from Stetson to the Allagash and would always take her mom along whenever she was able to travel. She and her mom would always help with craft fairs and different events for non-profit groups to raise money. She and her mom loved to go out for lunch whenever possible. She enjoyed watching the Red Sox and NASCAR. She really enjoyed spending the holidays with the family.

The last seven years she has lived at the Pine Point Manor after a stroke in 2017. She enjoyed the arts and crafts, making flower arrangements, and playing Bingo and other activities that the manor provided.

She is survived by her three sons, Stanley Googins and his wife Patricia, Keith Googins, and Richard Googins and his wife Debbie; along with seven grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

By her request there will be no funeral. A private burial in Etna, by her parents, will be at a later date.

