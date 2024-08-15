Stormwater system updated

Gorham Public Works Department staff broke ground on Aug. 6 on a project to upgrade the stormwater system at the municipal center, according to an announcement from the town. “Currently, runoff from the municipal center enters Railroad Brook untreated. Thanks to this project, runoff from the site will be treated by two new FocalPoint Biofiltration systems,” the town wrote.

The project is a type of low-impact development stormwater system, the town said. In carrying out this project, the town hopes not only to improve stormwater treatment at the municipal center, but to also show how other sites in town might install similar low-impact development retrofits.

The project work will continue over the next few weeks, and will also include installation of new curbing and general aesthetic and landscaping improvements.

This project is funded by a $50,000 Community Resilience Partnership grant from the state. “The town is grateful for support from resident Rob Woodman with Ferguson Waterworks for donating a significant amount of his own time to the project,” the announcement said.

Car wash fundraiser

Gorham Varsity Cheerleaders are sponsoring a car wash from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 17, at Carter’s Auto, 2 Railroad Ave. A $10 donation is suggested.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 14, 1974, that Samuel Hoyt and his wife had visited their son, Kenneth Hoyt, in Jonesport and enjoyed the Lobster Festival in Winter Harbor.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Aug. 8 that the U.S. public debt was $35,123,327,978,028.47.

Copy the Story Link