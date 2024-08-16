The Boston Red Sox activated first baseman Triston Casas from the injured list before their game Friday against the Orioles in Baltimore.

Casas was placed on the injured list on April 21 with a left rib strain. He played 11 games for Triple-A Worcester on a rehab assignment, hitting .300 (12 for 40) with seven doubles, one home run and seven RBI. He had an OPS of .954. Before landing on the injured list, he played 22 games for Boston, hitting .244 with six home runs.

To make room for Casas, the Sox designated first baseman/designated hitter Dominic Smith for assignment. Boston signed in early May to help fill in for Casas. In 83 games, he hit .237 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 34 RBI.

The Red Sox also optioned right-hander Chase Shugart to Triple-A in order to reinstate right-hander Cooper Criswell from the 7-day COVID-related injured list.

Copy the Story Link