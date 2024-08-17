LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Marian Patricia (McComb) Darvill has been reunited with the love of her life, Jack Darvill. Marian passed away on July 31, 2024, at the age of 93 after a decade-long journey with Alzheimer’s.

Marian was born in Sanford to John and Antoinette McComb on Jan. 23, 1931. She and Jack were high school sweethearts. She graduated from Lesley College on June 7, 1953, Jack from Boston University on June 8, 1953, and they were married on June 9, 1953. On the ninth of every month, Jack gave Marian a long-stemmed red rose, wrote her a poem, and took her to a special dinner to celebrate their “month-a-versary”. Family was always their number one priority. Their life was filled with love, kindness, laughter and adventure for 63 wonderful years.

Marian was a teacher and served as Executive Director for KCAA Preschools in Hawaii. She proudly supported Jack in his 25-year career at Kamehameha Schools in Honolulu, Hawaii where he retired as president in 1987. Their aloha for the students and faculty of the schools was boundless.

Marian was preceded in death by husband, Jack (2016); son, Tom (2018); and sister, Joyce (2005).

She is survived by daughters Nancy Lee (Michael) and Kathy Smith (Barry), Tom’s wife Jackie Darvill; grandsons Jon Darvill (Carsie), Will Darvill, Jameson Lee (Daniela), and Alex Lee (Monique); and great-grandchildren Nathan and Diana. We will never forget the love she brought to our lives.

Combined celebration of life for Jack and Marian Darvill is Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m., Shadow Hills Church Summerlin, Student Center, Worship Room B, 7811 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128. Flowers may be delivered one hour prior to the service or donations to the charity of your choice.

Copy the Story Link