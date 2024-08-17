On the eve of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, activists and city officials continue to disagree about when, where and how some protests can go forward, raising fears of clashes and mass arrests next week.

Protests are expected to begin Sunday, the day before the convention officially starts at the United Center, and continue until the party’s gathering ends Thursday evening. The largest are expected Monday – by the Coalition to March on the DNC, which includes about 200 groups rallying in support of Gaza and myriad social issues – and Wednesday by the Coalition for Justice in Palestine. Organizers expect tens of thousands to attend these events.

By default, the Poor People’s Campaign also received a permit to march directly outside the United Center on Monday after city officials failed to meet a deadline to reject the group’s application. But a list of permitted protests released by the city on Friday showed the campaign’s protest location outside the secure zone.

The Coalition to March on the DNC also received a permit to demonstrate, though it has been in court this week because city officials halved the route and directed it down streets that activists fear could lead to dangerous bottlenecks. Officials argue the new route is actually safer.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, a former union organizer elected a year ago with support from local progressive activists, vowed in a statement Friday to “balance the need for security with our commitment to free expression.”

The city is creating a speaker’s platform at a nearby park for approved groups, though it initially blocked the Coalition to March on the DNC from bringing a sound system, stage and portable toilets. After the coalition’s attorney requested an emergency injunction in federal court, city officials reversed themselves on Friday.

Advertisement

“They want to try to silence us,” said spokesman Hatem Abudayyeh, linking what he called the city’s “content-based restrictions” to the group’s pro-Gaza stance.

Abudayyeh said Friday that he was still concerned the city-approved protest route could lead to major backups that would prompt protesters to divert and risk arrest. Local judges have already cleared dockets and jail space in case of mass arrests during the convention.

“Why do you want to put us and the protesters in that situation? That’s not what we want,” Abudayyeh said.

At least one pro-Israel group also plans to protest in Chicago next week. The Israeli American Council was initially denied a permit because it “would be a direct interference with a previously planned permitted activity or public assembly and would create public safety issues,” according to the city’s written response.

“We don’t think that’s fair at all. We realize that people who hate Israel have a First Amendment right, but we do also,” said Elan Carr, the council’s chief executive. “If you’re going to grant an anti-Israel group a march permit, why on earth wouldn’t you grant us a march permit?”

This week, city officials granted the group a 45-minute time slot at the protest speaker’s platform Tuesday. That’s the same day the group plans to erect a “Hostage Square” on private property near the United Center – similar to one in Tel Aviv where protesters have called for the release of hostages in the Israel-Gaza war.

Advertisement

“We’re determined to bring our voice to this moment of national awareness at this party convention,” Carr said.

His group doesn’t plan to march without a permit, and he questioned whether Chicago police would stop those who do. “If people go and demonstrate and riot and the police don’t stop them, that’s also First Amendment inequity,” he said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said that officers will line the city-approved protest route Monday and ensure activists stick to it but that they do not plan to stop the unpermitted Coalition for Justice in Palestine march set for two days later.

“Do we want this to turn into a situation now where we’re trying to arrest thousands of people? That’s not the focus,” Snelling told The Washington Post on Wednesday. “The focus is to keep it as peaceful as possible, keep it within boundaries and have constant communication with these groups.”

Officials expect counterprotesters, he said, and have “done everything that we could this year to keep those groups separated but allow people to speak their minds.”

A department veteran who just completed his first year as chief, Snelling cautioned that police will not tolerate rioting and other crimes that Chicago saw during Black Lives Matter protests four years ago.

“What we’re not going to allow are for people to converge upon this city and commit acts of violence or vandalism. We want to make sure that everyone in this city is protected and everyone’s rights are protected,” he said.

Chicago police plan to patrol with assistance from 500 outside officers, including from suburban departments and Illinois State Police. The only out-of-state officers are coming from Milwaukee, Snelling said, and all received training to prepare for the Democratic convention.

Copy the Story Link