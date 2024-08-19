Folks in Wiscasset call their town “the prettiest village in Maine.” But if you’re headed there to check out the Sweetz & More candy store, you’ll find a lot more to do besides gazing at the scenery and quaint old homes.

There’s a vibrant arts scene, which you can immerse yourself in by strolling the historic village center near the Sheepscot River during the Wiscasset Art Walk. Held on the last Thursday of each month through September, the event features artists and community groups filling the sidewalks, and galleries and shops open to visitors. The next one is 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Though it is pretty and quaint, Wiscasset is also known as a fast town, thanks to the Wiscasset Speedway. Races are held Saturdays into October. Since you can’t survive on candy alone (though you can try), while in town, you can get a haddock sandwich, chowder or other seafood at The Sea Basket or have dinner and drinks at Water Street Kitchen and Bar, near the river and featuring a raw bar.

If you want to see some of the town’s fine old homes up close, Castle Tucker and the Nickels-Sortwell House are both open for tours Fridays through Sundays until Oct. 15. Both were built in 1807 and are run by Historic New England.

Copy the Story Link