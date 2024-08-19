Firefighting foam was spilled at Brunswick Landing Monday morning amid ongoing concerns of PFAS and other chemical contamination prevention efforts at the former airbase.

The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority announced this morning that a spill occurred around 5:30 a.m. at Hangar 4. Brunswick Fire Department and Maine Department of Environment Protection are assessing the situation. The statement noted that more details would be released as they become available.

A source close to Town Hall, who could only speak on background, said that town officials were made aware of the spill Monday morning, noting that the spill occurred in one of the hangers on the base, creating over four feet of foam and has since seeped into the storm system.

Councilor James Ecker has brought up concerns about PFAS contamination and spill prevention at the base in previous Town Council meetings.

“This is exactly the kind of incident I’ve been concerned might happen,” he said.

This story will be updated.

