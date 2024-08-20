Fireworks explode over Portland’s Eastern Prom, as seen from Bug Light Park in South Portland, on the Fourth of July. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Old Orchard Beach lifeguard Matt York keeps watch on swimmers near the pier. Last winter’s storms remodeled the underwater topography of the surf zone – leading to dozens of beach rescues in Maine this summer. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Theatergoers take their seats in Hackmatack Playhouse for a July performance. Maine’s rustic summer theaters struggle to keep cool as summers in Maine continue to get hotter. The theater is within an uninsulated barn without air conditioning but does have an array of fans to help keep the audience cool. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Trish Hayes and her daughter, Greta, 3, enjoy the splash pad at Deering Oaks Ravine on July 10. Sofia Aldinio/Staff Photographer
A protester is arrested during a demonstration against the war in Gaza outside of Bath Iron Works, where a christening was taking place for its 41st guided missile destroyer, the USS Patrick Gallagher. The destroyer was named after an Irish citizen who served as a lance corporal for the United States during the Vietnam War. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Audrey Luna rehearses a scene from “The Breasts of Tiresias” at Aura in Portland. Audrey plays the part of Tiresias in the part-opera, part-dance party adaption by Hogfish. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
A worldwide software glitch disrupted flights July 19 at Portland International Jetport. Jenna Lyons waits for her Southwest flight to Baltimore. She was returning to Maryland after attending an Audubon camp in Maine. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Caroline Plimpton of Cumberland bounces a ball for Obie, left, and Pippi at Falmouth Town Landing. Plimpton says Obie, who belongs to her son, is named after the “Star Wars” character Obi-Wan Kenobi “and is our Jedi warrior.” Pippi, named after Pippi Longstocking, “wants to see the world.” Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Abby Bedard, 13, is comforted by her father, Mike, at Redington Fairview General Hospital, where Abby has been staying for more than 200 days. Abby has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and she also struggles with emotional and mental health issues. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Signature MiMi was named the eighth Portland poet laureate. MiMi creates with words, sounds, visuals, space, earth and technology to share stories of survival, decolonization, alignment and balance. Sofia Aldinio/Staff Photographer
Jack Ramey, 16, of Auburn, steers a J22 sailboat during an outing with Spectrum Sailing. The organization provides three-day sailing opportunities to children on the autism spectrum. The camp began 7 years ago in Charleston, S.C., and has since expanded to include 10 camps and 200 kids across the country. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
A hazy, lazy summer day nears the end at Kettle Cove Beach in Cape Elizabeth. On the left, J.J. Martyn and her son Charlie Woodgate, 6, float on a paddleboard steadied by their cousin Serafina Fontana, 13, of Cape Elizabeth. On the right, Thomas Lenahan, 5, splashes with his friend Jack Casterella, 7, while Grace Lenahan, 7, swims. Michele McDonald/Staff Editor
Barry Amaddou of Portland carries an umbrella through a downpour while walking past a mural on Cumberland Avenue. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Marcelo Mayer, one of three Sea Dog players who recently competed in the MLB Futures all-star game, takes batting practice. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Passengers ride a Western Maine Transportation bus that will make stops in Lisbon, Brunswick, Topsham and at Gagné Foods in Bath. Providing workers transportation is among the practical solutions in a tight labor market. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Gabe Brown, 21, of Biddeford, summons the gumption to grab a crab off his lure while jigging from the Scarborough bank of the Spurwink River. Brown started the day casting for stripers but switched to crabs, which he caught and released, because the fish weren’t biting. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Fans celebrate a goal during the U.S. vs. Germany women’s Olympic soccer game at Rising Tide Brewery in Portland on July 28. The U.S. team won, 1-0, to advance to the gold-medal match. Sofia Aldinio/ Staff Photographer
Lily Hayden-Hunt works on cataloging Frances Perkins’ books at the Frances Perkins Center in Newcastle. Hayden-Hunt is one of two interns from Mount Holyoke, Perkins’ alma mater. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Shane McGrath, 18, of Cape Elizabeth, rides the rail with his scooter at the St. James Street skateboard park in Portland. Carl D. Walsh/Staff Photographer
The schooner Timberwind sails past Ram Island Ledge Light as gentle waves break on the shore at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Jeanie Cannell kisses her husband Roger Cannell in his hospital room. After two difficult years – living in a van at a turnpike plaza, then in and out of shelters and hospitals – they finally found a place to live, a place they hoped could be the end of their long road. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
