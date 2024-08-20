Jan Corneal’s upcoming solo black-and-white photography show, “The Edit,” opens Thursday, Aug. 22, in the River Room at River Arts in Damamriscotta. The exhibition runs through Sept. 11. Meet the artist and learn more about her process at the opening reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Corneal brings her training as an architect and her love of photography together in a practice that focuses on the discovery of images within images. Her work really begins after the photo is taken; multiple edits are made that alter composition, light and shadow, and transform the process into a hybrid of graphic design and photography. Some of the edits are subtle, while others render the original image virtually unrecognizable. This show highlights Corneal’s work in black and white, though recently, she has expanded into an exploration of extreme color as well. Corneal received her Bachelor of Architecture degree at Penn State University and has worked as an architect in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Winchester, Virginia; and as an Innkeeper in Key West, Florida. Corneal currently splits her time between Richmond, Virginia, and Boothbay Harbor.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 563-6868 or visit riverartsme.org.

