Be on the lookout for monsters and the amazing sounds of the joyful Undertow Brass Band Saturday, Aug. 24, on the Bath waterfront.

The music begins at 5 p.m., but children and people of all ages can make their way to the waterfront at 3 p.m. to join like-minded monster fans in the creation of monster costumes.

“This community creativity will be led by our artist-in-residence, Jeremy Eaton,” said Matthew Glassman, artistic and executive director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center, which co-sponsors the annual summer concerts with Main Street Bath.

The Undertow Brass Band hails from Providence, Rhode island, and has been entertaining music fans all over New England, the East Coast and beyond since 2005.

The New York Times calls the group “thrillingly competent, with undimmable energy … an explosion of good cheer.” Name the event, and they’ve probably played there: all-night parties, community benefits, street gatherings, club celebrations, weddings, playgrounds, bus stops and libraries.

The band has brought “moments of intense revelry” to Lollapalooza, The Newport Folk Festival, Aarhus Festuge (Denmark), Sziget (Hungary) and Guca (Serbia). They have played with Blondie, Dan Deacon, Man Man, Japanther, Dengue Fever, Okkervil River, Lightning Bolt, Ninjasonik, Mika Miko, Wolf Parade, Matt and Kim, Slavic Soul Party, Javelin, Sage Francis, and Chain and the Gang.

“Don’t miss this concert,” Glassman said. “They’re boisterous, joyous and fun.”

Undertow Brass Band has been delighting audiences worldwide for almost 20 years, winning awards like audience favorite, best in festival and best new band. Check it out at youtube.com/@UndertowBrassBand.

Music fans are welcome to set up their chairs along the waterfront well before the band begins to see the “art pop-up,” a display of monster-themed art work, and watch the creation of monster costumes by kids and grown-ups of all ages.

As soon as the music starts, there will be a little parade of monsters across the waterfront stage.

Plan to check out other monster pieces made by local artists in a “monster garden” somewhere in downtown Bath.

Paula McKenney is a volunteer at the Chocolate Church Arts Center and a retired newspaper editor.

