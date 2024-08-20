“Called to Lead” will be screened at Patten Free Library in Bath and the Rockland Public Library next week. Patten Free Library will show the film at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, with a discussion afterward. The Rockland library and Midcoast Women are hosting a screening and discussion at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Both events are free and open to all.

The documentary film “Called to Lead” is about Brenda Commander’s rise to leadership in a world dominated by patriarchy, poverty, domestic violence and ethnic discrimination to become the first woman chief of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians based in Littleton. Following both screenings will be a discussion with the filmmakers, Pam Maus and Susanna Liller, and Chief Brenda Commander regarding the challenges women in leadership roles face, particularly among Indigenous peoples.

The screening at the Rockland Public Library will take place in the library’s Community Room and will be simultaneously streamed over Zoom. The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information or for Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.

Midcoast Women provides opportunities for area women of all ages, including trans women and genderqueer women, to find and strengthen their individual and collective voices.

Copy the Story Link