WINDHAM – Sandra Jean Wain, 77, died unexpectedly August 16, 2024, at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by family. She was born June 25, 1947, in Portland, to her parents Wayne and Blanche London Harris.

Sandy worked at Bradlees in Westbrook as a jewelry associate, where she remained until the store closed. She then filled her time working alongside friends at Cricket’s Corner and Hawkes Farm Stand.

Outside of work, volunteering was a major part of Sandy’s life. Sandy was also part of the Red Hat Society, her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, Bunco, and a member of Friends Church, where she married her late husband, Ron, in 1980.

Sandy is survived by her brother, Gary Harris of Florida; her two sons, David (Jill) O’Brien of Windham and Shaun (Kristine) O’Brien of Florida; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Sarah, and Devin; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; as well as her friends who were just as important to her as family.

Above all else, family was the most important thing to her.

A Memorial Service will be held August 24, 2024, at 11 a.m. Pastor Janice Beattie will officiate at Friends Church, 374 Gray Road, Windham, ME. A Reception at the church will immediately follow.

