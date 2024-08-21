Police are trying to determine who shot a gun Tuesday night in downtown Sanford.

Multiple people reported gunshots near Bodwell Street around 11 p.m. Officers who responded to the area determined there were no victims but found shell casings, police said.

Major Matthew Gagne said investigators are following up on multiple leads to identify the shooter or shooters. It appears the shooting was an “isolated” incident, he said.

Police are asking anyone who lives on Bodwell, School or Church streets to check for surveillance footage from around 11 p.m. and share it with investigators by calling 324-3644.

