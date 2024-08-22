I want to thank President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for one of their many remarkable accomplishments on behalf of the American people. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed in 2022, marked a pivotal moment in U.S. history for clean energy and job creation. This transformative legislation is the largest investment in clean energy and climate action ever made in the United States, setting the stage for a sustainable future while simultaneously creating a wealth of new American jobs.

The act is already making significant strides in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and bolstering energy security. It is projected to cut emissions by approximately 1 billion tons by 2030, with the potential for the U.S. to achieve 80% clean electricity by that year.

This shift toward renewable energy is also economically advantageous. The legislation has catalyzed a boom in clean energy jobs, with more than 170,000 positions created in just one year. These jobs span various sectors, from manufacturing to construction, and are often located in communities that have been historically underserved or reliant on fossil fuels. This focus on equitable job creation ensures that the transition to a clean energy economy benefits all Americans, fostering economic growth and reducing inequality. (It’s worth pointing out, by the way, that Donald Trump has already said that if he’s elected again, he’ll simply wipe out these achievements. Don’t let it happen.)

My thanks to Joe and Kamala!

George Simonson

Harpswell

