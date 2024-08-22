Last month, I took my 91-year-old mom to a rally in support of Democratic women in politics and a woman’s right to choose. My mom had never been to a political rally before. In fact, she had never really paid much attention to politics over her lifetime. When a woman took the stage to speak about her own backroom abortion in the pre-Roe vs. Wade era, I thought Mom was going to cry. It was a pivotal emotional moment for her. My once “non-political” mom is now talking to her friends about why she is voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and why they should too.

Between now and Election Day, there is something for everyone to do: Knock on doors, register voters, write a letter to the editor, donate to a grassroots organization or campaign, or simply talk to friends and family about what’s at stake in this election. No American who cherishes our democracy and individual freedoms, including a woman’s right to choose, should be sitting this one out or watching from the sidelines. Go Mom!

Karen Tcheyan

Orrs Island

