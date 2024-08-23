AUGUSTA – Michael David Potter, known affectionately as “Mickey”, passed away on Aug. 17, 2024, in Augusta, at the age of 68. Born on Jan. 11, 1956, in Bath, Mickey was a lifelong resident of the state and a proud athlete and graduate of Brunswick/Mt. Ararat High School in 1974.

Mickey was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing and hunting. He cherished the time spent at his camps in Whitefield and the Forks, where he shared his love for the outdoors with friends and family. His culinary skills, particularly in cooking what he caught, brought joy and togetherness to those around him. An enthusiastic golfer, Mickey also enjoyed the peaceful challenge of the greens.

﻿He is survived by a loving family, his mother, Francis Potter of Bowdoin; his sister, Gail Pratt and her family of Bowdoin; his daughter, Elizabeth Hole and her family of Harpswell, and his son, Tim Potter and his family of Pittston.

Mickey was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Potter; and father, Carroll Potter.

A private graveside service will be held in the fall at the family lot in Whitefield Cemetery, where Mickey will be laid to rest. His love for the Maine landscapes and his devotion to family and friends will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.

Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine, Belfast.

