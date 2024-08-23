GORHAM – Steven Wilson Hanson, of Gorham, passed away on Aug. 17, 2024 at the age of 57 after a valiant battle with a long illness.

He was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston on Dec. 31, 1966. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Lillian Goodwin Hanson. Steve graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1986. As an Instrument Technician at IDEXX Laboratories in Westbrook for over 29 years, he was admired and respected by many.

Steve enjoyed fishing, camping, grilling, and kayaking, but his favorite times were spent with his wife Sandy and his son, his “little buddy”, Victor. He especially enjoyed his many camping and fishing trips with his son and his best friend Tim Martelle, in which all trips had a running fish count of first, last, and most.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sandy Hanson of Gorham; a son, Victor Hanson of Gorham; two brothers, Joe Hanson and his wife Nancy of Hollis, Victor Hanson and his wife Penny, of Parsonsfield, two sisters, Cheryl Hanson of Old Orchard Beach, and Bonnie Lachance and her husband Larry, of Dayton; his mother and father-in-law, Susan and Nelson Graham of Westbrook; and many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. Please reach out to the family for details. Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton are entrusted with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098

https://arlgp.org/make-a-gift/donate/

