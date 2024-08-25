Those of us living in the Greater Portland area are so fortunate to have quick access to the emergency department at the Maine Medical Center (MMC). I had to go there last week and can attest that the emergency department is truly an amazing technologically advanced, state- of-the-art facility. Even more remarkable are the wonderfully caring individuals working in the department. Every patient I observed was treated with dignity, kindness and professional focus from all the staff.
My only concern is that, after spending millions of dollars on the EPIC computer system, it is my understanding that the emergency department cannot, in many instances, quickly access medical records for patients who are not Maine Health patients – such as patients at InterMed, Martin’s Point or the New England Cancer Center. When time is of the essence, particularly in emergencies, having essential medical histories could prove vital to successful outcomes. What actions can be taken to address this seeming gap in otherwise great health care?
Ken Farber
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.