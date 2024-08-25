Those of us living in the Greater Portland area are so fortunate to have quick access to the emergency department at the Maine Medical Center (MMC). I had to go there last week and can attest that the emergency department is truly an amazing technologically advanced, state- of-the-art facility. Even more remarkable are the wonderfully caring individuals working in the department. Every patient I observed was treated with dignity, kindness and professional focus from all the staff.

My only concern is that, after spending millions of dollars on the EPIC computer system, it is my understanding that the emergency department cannot, in many instances, quickly access medical records for patients who are not Maine Health patients – such as patients at InterMed, Martin’s Point or the New England Cancer Center. When time is of the essence, particularly in emergencies, having essential medical histories could prove vital to successful outcomes. What actions can be taken to address this seeming gap in otherwise great health care?

Ken Farber

Portland

