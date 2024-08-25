PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – “Like the morning sun you come and like the wind you go…” Christopher Edward Adshead passed away in his home on July 8, 2024.

Chris, a.k.a. “Adzee” was born March 28, 1969 in Philadelphia Pa., to Frank Adshead III and Gail Kelley Adshead. He attended SAD 51 schools from kindergarten through graduation from Greely High School in 1987. Through his early years he developed passions for skiing, sailing, scuba diving, hiking, and camping which continued throughout his life. He attended Middlebury College earning a B.S. in Environmental Science, which he considered secondary to the cherished friendships he made there.

After one year in Breckenridge, Colo., and two in Santa Fe, N.M., Chris returned to Maine where he tried his hand at being a lab technician, a landlord, a sternman, and a builder.

In 2001, he married Michelle Moody and became stepdad to Max and Haley Libbey. His son, Ethan Adshead was born the following year. The family lived in North Yarmouth and Chris ran his business, Royal River Renovations, from their home.

Competing for top billing with his love of the outdoors was Chris’ love of music. He was a Deadhead, a Parrothead, a fan of classic rock, reggae, bluegrass… and a talented musician in his own right playing guitar and bass and singing vocals with friends in several “garage” bands. Surprise fact: he knew all the words to all the songs on the Muppet Christmas album.

Known as a quick wit, Chris also had a deeply sentimental side. The VERY best times of his life were those spent with the light of his life, Ethan – making music together, hiking, biking, camping or just hanging out.

In addition to his son, Ethan, Chris is survived by his parents; his sister, Erica Heller of Golden, Colo., brother-in law, Mark Heller, nephew, Miles, niece, Ayla; his former wife, Michelle; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A tie-dyed, BYO-string-instruments, celebration of life, will be held Oct. 19, at 317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth.

Those wishing to

memorialize Chris might consider a donation to:

*Cumberland & Chebeague Land Trust

371 Tuttle Rd.

Cumberland ME,04021;

*Center for Grieving Children

555 Forest Ave.

Portland ME, 04101;

*317 Main Community

Music Center

317 Main St.

Yarmouth ME 04096; or

your local animal shelter

