PORTLAND – Marie Briggs passed away Aug. 16, 2024 at her home in Portland after a long and sad battle with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Marie passed in the arms of her wife and with her dog laying by her side.

Marie was born Dec. 9, 1966 in Portland and was raised in Augusta until she returned to Portland to attend college. She stayed in Portland the remainder of her life.

Marie has left behind her loving wife, Del and their son, Brandon, who she was so very proud of, as well as daughter-in-law, Catherine, and grandchildren, Dylan and Maddie. Marie will be dearly missed by her four-legged best friend, Emmett, who has never left her side. Marie is survived by her brother, Ted Briggs and his wife Laurie; nephew and godson, Mitchell, and niece, Alayna; sister, Christine Fossett and her husband Gerry; and niece, Elizabeth; brother-in-law, Bob Maynard and his wife Valerie; nephews Brad and Andrew. Marie is also survived by her chosen family-her many many friends, especially lifelong best friend, Robin Thayer; dear friends Sherri Johnson and Michael Lothrop; and her angel, Sarah Belote. Her life would have been less without them in it. Marie’s life was full of people who loved her and that she loved in return, she was lucky like that.

Marie was a wonderful, kind, caring person, a very loving and welcoming soul. She was a woman who loved fishing and kayaking and going to camp. Sitting on the deck and having a beer with her friends would give her the biggest smile. She had the best smile. Small children made her day. Having them come visit was always a highlight and gave her an excuse to get on the floor and play. One special little 5-year-old sent Marie her favorite stuffed animal when she heard that ‘Auntie Mare’ didn’t feel good. He stayed in Mare’s arms until the end giving comfort that only a 5-year-old could know. Sweet Julia-Auntie Mare, thank you.

Marie was predeceased by her parents, Ted and Evangeline Briggs; her in-laws Richard and Helen Maynard; and her much loved grandmother, Nanny.

There will be a celebration of life held at their home on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m., all who knew and loved her are welcome.

In lieu of flowers,

buy yourself something. Do something you’ve been wanting to do or go where you’ve been wanting to go, be with the people that mean the most to you,

tell them you love them.

Don’t put it off, don’t wait – just do those things now,

do them for Mare.

