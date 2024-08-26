Portland Park(ing) Day is the one day of the year when the words “parking” and “fun” can be used in the same sentence.

Several parking spots in the downtown and Old Port area of Portland are transformed into fun parklets that often feature comfortable seating options and decor like plants and end tables. Anyone strolling by is welcome to take a load off and enjoy a respite while the world goes by.

Spots are tricked out by local businesses, organizations and individuals, and the event is presented by Portland Downtown.

Park(ing) Day happens around the world on the third Friday in September.

As participants visit each parklet, they can collect stamps and be in the running for a $100 gift card to a downtown business.

The best place to park yourself for updated information on Portland Park(ing) Day is its event page on Facebook.

