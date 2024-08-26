Portland Park(ing) Day is the one day of the year when the words “parking” and “fun” can be used in the same sentence.
Several parking spots in the downtown and Old Port area of Portland are transformed into fun parklets that often feature comfortable seating options and decor like plants and end tables. Anyone strolling by is welcome to take a load off and enjoy a respite while the world goes by.
Spots are tricked out by local businesses, organizations and individuals, and the event is presented by Portland Downtown.
Park(ing) Day happens around the world on the third Friday in September.
As participants visit each parklet, they can collect stamps and be in the running for a $100 gift card to a downtown business.
The best place to park yourself for updated information on Portland Park(ing) Day is its event page on Facebook.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.