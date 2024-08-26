The registration deadline for the Naval Air Station Brunswick Reunion is Sunday, Sept. 1. The reunion is on Sept. 13 and 14 at the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum, on Brunswick Landing at 179 Admiral Fitch Ave.

While the reunion’s primary purpose is as a gathering for former naval squadron and base personnel and all who were employed on the base, the event is open to all. Reunion events include the dedication of two memorial benches, a Friday evening reception and live music by Faceplant, featuring classic rock and pop from the ’60s to today.

In addition to good food, camaraderie and individual squadron reunions, Saturday features a static display of naval patrol aircraft, two heritage presentations about “Cold War Maritime Patrol,” a discussion of current naval affairs by U.S. Navy Flag officers and a lobster bake banquet catered by Cook’s Lobster and Ale House.

For a complete schedule of events and to register, go to the museum website at bnamuseum.org and click on the Reunion Registration Information headline. For questions about the reunion or registration, email operations@bnamuseum.org.

